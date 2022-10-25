October 25, 2022
Russian claims of Ukrainian 'dirty bomb' stoke escalations fears
The US and Ukraine have slammed allegations by Russia that Ukraine is planning to use a "dirty bomb" laced with nuclear material on its own territory. Western countries accuse Moscow of plotting to escalate the war on the pretext of a dirty bomb scenario. Ukrainian officials have invited the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency 'urgently' to investigate and show that Russia's claims are false. Craig Boswell has more.
