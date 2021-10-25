WORLD
Sudan military dissolves government, declares state of emergency
Military forces on Monday arrested Sudan’s acting prime minister Abdalla Hamdok’s and senior government officials after weeks of tensions between the military and civilian figures sharing power since the ouster of Omar al Bashir.
At least 12 people have been wounded in Sudan's Khartoum during clashes between citizens and soldiers outside army headquarters. / AFP
October 25, 2021

Sudan's leading General Abdel Fattah al Burhan has dissolved Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's government.

In a televised address on Monday, Burhan also declared a state of emergency, saying what the country is going through threatens its security and future.

He announced elections will be held in July 2023.

Burhan said he would form a "competent" government and pledged to create numerous state institutions like the supreme court,

Sudan remained committed to international agreements it had signed, he added.

His statement came hours after soldiers arrested Hamdock, most of the members of Sudan's cabinet and a large number of pro-government party leaders.

Soldiers had earlier stormed the headquarters of Sudan's state broadcaster in the capital's twin city of Omdurman, the information ministry said. 

READ MORE: Protests erupt after Sudan military detains PM Hamdok

PM arrested

Hamdok was detained and moved to an undisclosed location after refusing to issue a statement in support of the coup, the information ministry said. 

Military forces holding Hamdok were pressuring him to issue a supportive statement, it said.

The ministry appeared to remain intact and has been issuing statements against the coup.

Thousands flooded the streets of Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman after the overnight arrests to protest the apparent military takeover.

Protesters could be heard chanting, “The people are stronger, stronger” and “Retreat is not an option!” as plumes of smoke from burning tires filled the air.

READ MORE:How the world is reacting to Sudan crisis

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
