WORLD
2 MIN READ
‘Children are going to die’: UN warns as Afghanistan food crisis worsens
World Food Programme calls for frozen Afghan assets to be freed for humanitarian efforts as starvation looms.
‘Children are going to die’: UN warns as Afghanistan food crisis worsens
The UN food agency needs up to $220 million a month to partially feed nearly 23 million vulnerable people as winter nears. / Reuters
October 25, 2021

Millions of Afghans, including children, could die of starvation unless urgent action is taken to pull Afghanistan back from the brink of collapse.

World Food Programme (WFP) Executive Director David Beasley said on Monday that 22.8 million people - more than half of Afghanistan's 39 million population - were facing acute food insecurity and "marching to starvation" compared to 14 million just two months ago.

"Children are going to die. People are going to starve. Things are going to get a lot worse," he said in Dubai.

"I don't know how you don't have millions of people, and especially children, dying at the rate we are going with the lack of funding and the collapsing of the economy."

The food crisis, exacerbated by climate change, was dire in Afghanistan even before the takeover by the Taliban.

But the country plunged into crisis in August after Taliban drove out a Western-backed government, prompting donors to hold back billions of dollars in assistance for the aid-dependent economy.

"You've got to unfreeze these funds so people can survive," Beasley said.

READ MORE:Taliban unveils food-for-work programme to tackle hunger, unemployment

READ MORE: Red Cross: Aid groups not enough to end Afghan humanitarian crisis

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Pakistani airlines to fly in British skies after five years
All you need to know about Israel's E1 plan to bifurcate the occupied West Bank
UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Türkiye visit marks deepening strategic ties
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us