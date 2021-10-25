Sudan’s military has detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other members of the civilian government in an apparent coup.

The country's information ministry described Monday's arrests as a coup.

In response, thousands flooded the streets of Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman to protest the apparent military takeover. Footage shared online appeared to show protesters blocking streets and setting fire to tires as security forces used tear gas to disperse them.

At least 12 people wounded in Khartoum during clashes between citizens and soldiers outside army headquarters, Sudanese Doctors Committee said.

Protesters could be heard chanting, “The people are stronger, stronger” and “Retreat is not an option!” as plumes of smoke from burning tires filled the air.

The country's information ministry said in a statement Hamdok was detained after he refused to support the "coup".

Unidentified Sudanese military forces reportedly arrest four cabinet ministers and one civilian member of the ruling sovereign council, local media said.

There was no immediate comment from the military.

Internet services appeared to be down in the capital Khartoum and rest of the country.

Soldiers stormed the headquarters of Sudan's state broadcaster in the capital's twin city of Omdurman, the ministry said, as patriotic songs were aired on television.

Sudanese Professionals Association called upon Sudan's people to take to the streets to "resist" any military coup, the association statement said.

Political transition?

Sudan has been on edge since a failed coup plot last month unleashed bitter recriminations between military and civilian groups meant to be sharing power following the 2019 ouster of former leader Omar al Bashir.

Bashir was toppled after months of street protests.

A political transition agreed after his ouster was meant to lead to elections by the end of 2023.

As tensions built this month, a coalition of rebel groups and political parties aligned themselves with the military.

Supporters of the military have been staging a sit-in outside the presidential palace calling on the military to dissolve the civilian government.

The military head of the Sovereign Council has previously asserted his commitment to the transition.

