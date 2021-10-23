WORLD
Civilians killed as roadside bombing targets Taliban in eastern Afghanistan
At least two civilians were killed and four others wounded in the attack in the country's eastern Nangarhar province.
A local hospital official said two bodies and four wounded civilians were transferred to the hospital after the attack. (FILE PHOTO) / AP
October 23, 2021

A roadside bombing targeting a Taliban vehicle in eastern Afghanistan has killed at least two civilians, including a child, and wounded four others.

Two bombs detonated as a Taliban vehicle was passing by, killing one child, district police chief Ismatullah Mubariz said on Saturday, adding that no Taliban members were harmed.

READ MORE:How Daesh is leveraging geopolitics to paint the Taliban into a corner

No immediate claim of responsibility

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but the Daesh group is active in eastern Nangarhar province, where it has launched frequent attacks targeting the Taliban.

A local hospital official said two bodies and four wounded civilians were transferred to the hospital after the attack. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

Recently, Daesh has shown signs of expansion in Afghanistan, with attacks in the north, the south and the capital of Kabul. 

The group's ability to launch frequent attacks has cast doubt over the Taliban's ability to maintain security and stability in the embattled country.

Last week, Daesh claimed responsibility for a deadly suicide bombing on a Shia mosque in southern Afghanistan that killed 47 people and wounded scores more. 

READ MORE: Taliban raids suspected Daesh-K hideout after Kabul bombing

It was the deadliest since the dramatic US exit from the country, which allowed the Taliban to seize control of the Afghan capital.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
