Why is Daesh terrorising Mozambique?

Daesh-linked militants cause chaos in northern Mozambique, killing thousands, displacing a million, and preventing the development of a lucrative gas industry. So what's behind the empowered militants, and can they be curtailed? Guests: Luis Nhachote Investigative Journalist Alex Vines Director of the Africa Programme at Chatham House David Otto Director of Geneva Centre for Africa Security and Strategic Studies