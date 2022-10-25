Can the UK's new PM Rishi Sunak restore the country’s economic stability?

The UK's new PM, Rishi Sunak, inherits a deeply divided party, and a country in an economic slump. But, on his first day in the top job, he promised to move on from his predecessor's mistakes and get to work on fixing things. Political and media consultant at PLMR Ollie Lane weighs in. #UKPM #LizTruss #RishiSunak