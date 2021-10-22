Two Algerian ministries have decided to end their use of the French language in official correspondence in the light of increasing tensions between Algiers and Paris.

On Thursday, the Algerian Ministry of Vocational Training published a circular on behalf of Minister Yassin Merapi, requesting staff to use the Arabic language in their official correspondences.

"I attach the utmost importance for the strict implementation for this circular," Merapi added.

Similarly, Youth and Sports Minister Abdel Razzaq Sabbak also ordered the use of Arabic in the ministry's internal correspondences as of November.

With the exception of the Defense Ministry, all Algerian ministries use French in their correspondences and statements, though the country's constitution stipulates that Arabic be the first national and official language, followed by Amazigh/Berber.

More than 130-year colonial rule

The two ministries' decisions were taken in light of the ongoing crisis between Algeria and France following remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron that were viewed by many Algerians as insulting.

Algeria responded by recalling its ambassador to Paris and banned French military aircraft from using Algerian airspace on October 3.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron accused Algerian authorities of stoking hatred against France.

The use of French spread in Algeria in the course of 132 years of colonial rule by France between 1830 and 1962.

