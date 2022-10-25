Israeli forces kill at least six people in Occupied West Bank

At least six Palestinians have been killed and 21 wounded after Israeli forces raided several areas in the occupied West Bank. Palestinian officials said large numbers of Israeli forces stormed the city of Nablus and were spotted by Palestinian security forces and armed fighters. Israel says it was raiding a headquarters and weapons-making facility of a new group of young militants called the Lion's Den. Mustafa Fatih Yavuz reports from the Occupied West Bank.