October 26, 2022
Is the Lion's Den as great a threat as Israel claims?
More protests are expected in the Occupied West Bank following clashes on Tuesday, which saw some of the worst violence in recent weeks. At least six Palestinians were killed and others wounded when Israeli forces raided several areas. Haaretz political analyst Akiva Eldar explains why the Lion's Den is popular across the West Bank, #LionsDen #Nablus #Israeli
