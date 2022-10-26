Cross-border Politics | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry

As Republican governors from southern states defend their policies to bus and fly thousands of migrants to Democratic-run cities, including the nation’s capital Washington DC, Democrats accuse them of political stunts — less than two weeks before midterm elections that will determine which party controls the US Congress. Guests: Dylan Fernandes, Massachusetts State Representative representing Martha's Vineyard; Clint McDonald, Executive Director of Texas Border Sheriff's Coalition and former Sheriff of Terrell County, Texas