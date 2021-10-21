WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan to keep border open with Afghanistan to support bilateral trade
Pakistan will provide humanitarian aid worth about $280 million to Afghanistan, foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced after returning from a daylong visit to Afghanistan's capital Kabul.
Pakistan to keep border open with Afghanistan to support bilateral trade
Pakistani delegation included the head of the ISI intelligence service, Faiz Hameed, who visited Kabul in the immediate aftermath of the fall of the city. / AFP
October 21, 2021

Pakistan will keep its border with Afghanistan open for longer hours to support bilateral trade and the new Taliban-led government.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi made the announcement on Thursday after returning from a daylong visit to Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, where he met with Taliban leaders.

"We have increased the working hours for pedestrian crossing. In the past, it was eight hours a day, but now they can cross the border for a period of 12 hours."

Qureshi said Pakistan will provide humanitarian aid worth 5 billion rupees (about $280 million) to Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan will also try to resume flights with Kabul, which were suspended this month.

READ MORE: Pakistan holds talks with Taliban over CPEC expansion to Afghanistan

Visa on arrival

He announced several other measures to facilitate the movement of Afghans at two key border crossings.

"In the past, Afghan businessmen were facing problems with visas. We have decided now that if any Afghan businessman wants to come to Pakistan, they will receive visa on arrival, which is valid for 30 days and there will be no requirements for security clearance."

He spoke a few hours after Pakistani counterterrorism forces killed three Afghan militants who belonged to the Daesh group during a raid on a hideout near the country's border with Afghanistan.

Pakistan has witnessed scores of terrorist attacks in recent years, most of which were claimed by the Pakistani Taliban and Daesh terrorists. 

READ MORE: Pakistan seeks road map leading to recognition of Afghan Taliban

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Pakistani airlines to fly in British skies after five years
All you need to know about Israel's E1 plan to bifurcate the occupied West Bank
UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Türkiye visit marks deepening strategic ties
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us