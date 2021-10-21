WORLD
UK police charge man with murder in stabbing of MP Amess
Ali Harbi Ali, 25-year-old Londoner, has been charged with the murder of British lawmaker David Amess. The police say the stabbing was “an act of terrorism”.
On Wednesday, British Interior Minister Priti Patel said the terrorism threat level to lawmakers was now deemed substantial, which means an attack is considered likely. / Reuters
October 21, 2021

British police have charged a 25-year-old man with the murder of lawmaker David Amess and said the killing was an act of terrorism.

Amess, 69, from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party, was knifed repeatedly on Friday in the Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, northeast of London, where he had been meeting constituents. Paramedics tried to save him on the floor of the church, but in vain.

Ali Harbi Ali, a Londoner of Somali heritage, has been charged with murder and preparing acts of terrorism under the 2006 Terrorism Act, police said.

Ali, the son of an ex-media adviser to a former prime minister of Somalia, is due to appear at London's Westminster Magistrates' court later on Thursday.

"We will submit to the court that this murder has a terrorist connection, namely that it had both religious and ideological motivations," Nick Price, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division.

"He has also been charged with the preparation of terrorist acts. This follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation."

The killing, just five years after another lawmaker was murdered, shocked Britain's political establishment and has prompted calls for increased safety for members of parliament.

On Wednesday, British Interior Minister Priti Patel said the terrorism threat level to lawmakers was now deemed substantial, which means an attack is considered likely.

Amess, married with five children, was first elected to parliament to represent the town of Basildon in 1983, and then nearby Southend West in 1997.

He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth for his public service in 2015.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
