WORLD
3 MIN READ
More than 80 Houthi rebels killed near Yemen’s Marib in Saudi strikes
Some 1,300 Houthis have been killed in 10 consecutive days of bombardment by the Saudi-led coalition, which is fighting to keep the government bastion from falling to rebel hands.
More than 80 Houthi rebels killed near Yemen’s Marib in Saudi strikes
The Houthis began a major push to seize Marib in February and have renewed their offensive since September after a lull. October 3, 2021. / Reuters Archive
October 20, 2021

More than 82 Houthi rebels have been killed in air strikes near Yemen's strategic city of Marib, during a second week of intense reported bombing. 

This is the 10th consecutive day that the Saudi-led coalition has announced strikes around Marib, reporting a total of around 1,300 rebel fatalities. 

Most of the previously announced strikes were in Abdiya about 100 km from Marib – the internationally recognised government's last bastion in oil-rich northern Yemen. 

"Operations targeted 11 military vehicles and killed more than 82 terrorist elements" in the past 24 hours in the districts of Al Jawba and Al Kassara, the coalition fighting in Yemen said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.

Al Jawba lies about 50 km south of the city and Al Kassara is about 30 km northwest.

According to a government military official on Wednesday, the Houthis have made "small advances" in Al Jawba amid clashes with loyalist troops.

READ MORE:UN warns of growing violence in Yemen as economy collapses

Major push

The Houthis began a major push to seize Marib in February and have renewed their offensive since September after a lull.

The Yemeni civil war began in 2014 when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa, 120 km west of Marib, prompting Saudi-led forces to intervene to prop up the government the following year.

Tens of thousands of people have died and millions have been displaced in what the United Nations calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The seven years of conflict have killed or injured at least 10,000 children, the United Nations children's fund, UNICEF, said on Tuesday after a mission to the country.

READ MORE: UNICEF: More than 10,000 children killed or injured in Yemen since 2015

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Pakistani airlines to fly in British skies after five years
All you need to know about Israel's E1 plan to bifurcate the occupied West Bank
UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Türkiye visit marks deepening strategic ties
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us