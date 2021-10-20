TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey signs energy, defence deals with Nigeria
President Erdogan met Nigerian counterpart Buhari at the Presidential Palace in Abuja, with both leaders vowing to deepen ties and cooperation.
Turkey signs energy, defence deals with Nigeria
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Nigerian counterpart Muhammadu Buhari speak at press conference in Abuja, Nigeria. October 20, 2021. / AA
October 20, 2021

Turkey and Nigeria have signed multiple bilateral agreements, extending from energy to defence.

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari welcomed Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday at an official ceremony at the Presidential Palace in the capital Abuja. 

After one-on-one and delegate meetings between the two sides, Erdogan announced the signing of seven deals aimed at helping expand existing bilateral ties. 

"2022 will mark 60 years of relations with Nigeria," Erdogan said at a joint press conference with Buhari, sharing that current bilateral trade stands at $2B. 

Buhari said the two sides signed agreements on defence, energy, mining and hydrocarbon. 

One of the bilateral agreements aims at avoiding double taxation and tax evasion whereas others touch on cooperation between both foreign ministries and at a youth level.

"We are strengthening our cooperation in military defence and security issues with Nigeria, which is fighting terrorist organisations, armed gangs, and piracy," Erdogan said, offering condolences on a recent terror attack in Goronyo.

High-level Turkish delegation marks first presidential visit

He said Turkey continues to share "necessary information" on the terror group FETO's illegal activities in Nigeria.

Erdogan, first lady Emine, and a large Turkish delegation were earlier welcomed by a guard of honour.

Accompanying Erdogan is a group of top Turkish officials, including Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez, Trade Minister Mehmet Mus, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin.

The president on Sunday started a four-day tour of three African countries, including Angola, Togo, and Nigeria.

Erdogan's tour, set to end later on Wednesday, is considered significant for new cooperation opportunities in Africa.

The West African country of Nigeria boasts Africa’s biggest economy, with a gross domestic product of some $500 billion, according to estimates.

READ MORE:Erdogan kicks off African tour in a bid to strengthen ties with continent

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Pakistani airlines to fly in British skies after five years
All you need to know about Israel's E1 plan to bifurcate the occupied West Bank
UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Türkiye visit marks deepening strategic ties
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us