WORLD
2 MIN READ
Assad forces kill many civilians in an attack on northwestern Syria
A busy marketplace in the rural town of Ariha was targetted, according to media reports.
Assad forces kill many civilians in an attack on northwestern Syria
The casualties are feared to rise after Syrian regime's shelling in Ariha city.
October 20, 2021

Assad regime forces have targetted a busy marketplace in Syria's northwestern town of Ariha, killing at least 11 civilians, according to media reports. 

Medical sources in the town told Anadolu news agency that at least 35 civilians were also injured in Wednesday's attack. 

An AFP reporter on the ground said at least five people succumbed to their injuries as first responders tended to the injured amidst the chaos that filled the streets of Ariha.

About 15-kilometres away from the rebel-controlled Idlib province, Ariha came under the shelling soon after the Assad regime claimed that a roadside bombing on Wednesday morning killed 13 military personnel in Damascus. 

AFP reported that schoolchildren were among the dead in Ariha, and the death toll is likely to rise. 

READ MORE: Syrian regime shelling in Idlib kills several civilians, including children

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

Since Ariha falls under the Idlib province, it becomes vulnerable to attacks by regime forces. Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone forged under an agreement between Turkey and Russia. The area has been the subject of multiple cease-fire understandings, which have frequently been violated by the Syrian regime and its allies.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Pakistani airlines to fly in British skies after five years
All you need to know about Israel's E1 plan to bifurcate the occupied West Bank
UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Türkiye visit marks deepening strategic ties
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us