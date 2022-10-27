October 27, 2022
Why was Pakistani Journalist Arshad Sharif killed in Kenya?
Kenyan police stand accused of crimes ranging from corruption to torture and murder. But could the high-profile killing of a self-exiled Pakistani journalist reveal more than just misconduct? And can the government get things under control? Guests: Otsieno Namwaya East Africa Director for Human Rights Watch John-Allan Namu Co-founder of Africa Uncensored
