Is Sunak Britain's Obama? (nope)

At the tender age of 42, and after just seven years in politics, Rishi Sunak has achieved his goal of becoming prime minister. Some have called him Britain’s Barack Obama because he’s the first non-white person to lead the country. But others have said he’s just another rich, conservative elitist who doesn’t stand a chance of winning the next election. So which is it? To discuss this and more, we’re joined by Ella Whelan, a columnist at Spiked, and Patrick Boyle, a professor of finance at King’s College London. Also on the show is Modi biographer Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, to analyse how Britain's first Hindu PM is being seen on the subcontinent.