US, Turkey in talks over F-35 'dispute resolution'
Washington is engaged with Ankara over "an F-35 dispute resolution," says US State Department spokesperson Ned Price, but adds he would not "prejudge the outcome of" those discussions.
Turkey ordered some 100 F-35s and its defence sector played prominently in the development and manufacture of the fifth-generation stealth fighter jets.
October 18, 2021

The US remains in active consultations with Turkey over resolving an ongoing row concerning Ankara's expulsion from the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter programme, the State Department has said.

Spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday the Biden administration is engaged with Turkey over "an F-35 dispute resolution," but said he would not "prejudge the outcome of" those discussions.

"I don't want to go into private conversations between the Turkish government and this administration so I will leave it at that," he said.

Row over S-400 purchase

Under former president Donald Trump, the US removed Turkey from the F-35 steal joint strike fighter programme in 2019 over Ankara's purchase of Russia's advanced S-400 anti-air system, which US officials say poses risks to the F-35s, including the possibility that Russia could covertly use the system to obtain classified details on the jet.

Turkey maintains it only turned to the Russian system after it failed to reach terms during protracted negotiations with the US over the acquisition of Raytheon's Patriot surface-to-air missile systems. 

Ankara says the S-400 poses no risk to the F-35.

F-16 fighter jet sale

Turkey ordered some 100 F-35s, and its defence sector played prominently in the development and manufacture of the fifth-generation stealth fighter jets.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said the US proposed the sale of F-16 fighter jets as compensation for Turkey's $1.4 billion payment for F-35s.

Asked about F-16 sale, Price referred the matter to the Turkish government.

