Putin says Russia doesn't consider itself an enemy of the West
Russia's president has again justified his war in Ukraine by blaming the west. It's a familiar theme for Vladimir Putin, who says NATO had been trying to seize parts of the country long before the start of Russia's offensive eight months ago. The Ukrainian and Russian armies appear to be preparing for a fight for control of the southern city of Kherson, and with Kyiv saying the 'heaviest of battles' is looming, Putin believes the next decade will be the most dangerous for the globe since the end of World War Two. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.
October 28, 2022
