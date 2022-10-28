Amazon stock sinks 13% on weak Q4 guidance

Amazon shares plummeted 13% in extended trading on Thursday after the company issued a disappointing Q4 forecast and missed on revenue estimates. Like the rest of Big Tech, Amazon has had a rocky year so far as it confronts macroeconomic headwinds, soaring inflation and rising interest rates. For more on this, we spoke to Susannah Streeter, who is an investment analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. #Amazon #Nasdaq #Earnings