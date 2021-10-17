BIZTECH
Turkish delegation holds talks with UAE officials to boost trade
Tawfiq Oz, head of the Turkish-UAE Business Council, met with UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi on the sidelines of the Expo 2020 in Dubai.
October 17, 2021

A Turkish trade delegation held talks with officials in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on ways of boosting trade cooperation between the two countries, according to the UAE state news agency WAM.

The talks, which were headed by UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi and Tawfiq Oz, head of the Turkish-UAE Business Council, were held on Sunday on the sidelines of the Expo 2020 in Dubai, the agency reported.

Both sides discussed economic plans of common interest and agreed on practical steps to develop trade exchange and economic cooperation between the two countries, WAM said.

The Emirati official briefed the Turkish delegation on the UAE’s economic environment and investment liberalisation in the Gulf state, which allows foreign ownership of companies, with only few exceptions of economic activities that have strategic impact on the state.

In August, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with the UAE’s National Security Adviser, Sheikh Tahnoun Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to discuss UAE investments in Turkey.

Following the meeting, Erdogan said that the UAE is serious about making major investment plans in Turkey.

The non-oil trade exchange between Turkey and UAE witnessed a growth of 21% in the past year with $8.9 billion, compared to $7.3 billion in 2019.

