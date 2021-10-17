WORLD
3 MIN READ
Bill Clinton recovering well after non-Covid infection
Former US president Bill Clinton was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center's intensive care unit for a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream.
Bill Clinton recovering well after non-Covid infection
Bill Clinton had quadruple bypass operation in 2004 and a procedure to open a blocked artery in 2010. / Reuters
October 17, 2021

Former US President Bill Clinton will remain overnight in a Southern California hospital following a urological infection, but he has continued to make "excellent progress", his spokesperson has said in a statement. 

The 75-year-old, who served as president from 1993 to 2001, entered the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening after suffering from fatigue.

Clinton spokesperson Angel Urena said the former president was doing well. 

He is expected to be discharged from hospital on Sunday.

"He is in great spirits and has been spending time with family, catching up with friends, and watching college football," Urena said in a statement posted on Twitter on Saturday.

Hillary visits hospital

Clinton's wife, former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, was at the hospital on Saturday.

Since his admission to the hospital's intensive care unit, he has received fluids and antibiotics, his doctors said.

Clinton, who was in California to attend a dinner and reception for his foundation in Los Angeles County, has dealt with health problems in the past.

The Democrat served two four-year terms in the White House, overseeing strong economic growth while engaging in bruising political battles with congressional Republicans.

Clinton, a former Arkansas governor, has combined a folksy charm with deep knowledge of policy issues. 

He defeated an incumbent president, Republican George H. W. Bush, in 1992 and then beat longtime Republican Senator Bob Dole to win re-election in 1996. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Pakistani airlines to fly in British skies after five years
All you need to know about Israel's E1 plan to bifurcate the occupied West Bank
UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Türkiye visit marks deepening strategic ties
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us