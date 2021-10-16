WORLD
3 MIN READ
Central African Republic leader offers cease-fire to rebels
Is the war torn country of the Central African Republic about to see a ceasefire between warring factions?
Central African Republic leader offers cease-fire to rebels
Portuguese special forces of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) drive on National Road 1 towards the clashes that took place 50 kilometers ahead on the road between armed groups and the Central African Army supported by Russian private security elements, in Boali, on December 22, 2020. / AFP
October 16, 2021

President Faustin Archange Touadera declared a unilateral cease-fire on Friday with the armed rebel groups that have threatened to overthrow him once already this year in Central African Republic, though it was not known whether militants would hold their fire.

The surprise move by the president came without any immediate reaction from rebel spokesmen, and it was not known why Touadera had decided to make such a conciliatory gesture after long opposing dialogue with armed groups.

“Peace is priceless, and there is no true peace except that which comes from a frank dialogue between the sons and daughters of a country torn apart by endless crises such as ours," Touadera said in a speech carried on national radio. “We must give peace a chance, regardless of the atrocities and injustices suffered, the suffering and bruises endured.”

He urged the rebel leaders “to finally respect their word and give peace, security and living together a chance, as a guarantee for the socio-economic development of our country.”

Though military operations were to end as of midnight Friday, Touadera clarified that security forces could still act in self-defense and could also maintain public order without violating the cease-fire. The UN peacekeeping mission known as MINUSCA will continue its operations unaffected, he said.

READ MORE: France rattled by a deal between Russian mercenaries and Mali's junta

In January, rebels tried to seize the capital but were repelled by security forces after intense fighting on the city’s outskirts.

The mineral-rich country has faced deadly intercommunal fighting since 2013, when predominantly Muslim Seleka rebels seized power and forced Bozize from office.

Mostly Christian anti-Balaka militias later fought back, also targeting civilians in the streets. Untold thousands were killed, and most of the capital’s Muslims fled the capital in fear of their lives.

The country saw a period of relative peace in late 2015 and 2016, but violence then intensified once again. A peace deal between the government and 14 rebel groups aimed at ending years of fighting was signed in February 2019.

But violence blamed on CAR’s former president, Bozize, and his allies has thrown the agreement into doubt. The latest clashes erupted after the constitutional court rejected Bozize’s candidacy to run for president in December.

READ MORE:UN: Central African Republic faces dire humanitarian plight

SOURCE:AP
Explore
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Pakistani airlines to fly in British skies after five years
All you need to know about Israel's E1 plan to bifurcate the occupied West Bank
UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Türkiye visit marks deepening strategic ties
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us