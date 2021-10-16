TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
UK considering Turkish drones - Turkish technology minister says
Turkey's minister Varank said he believes Turkish drones will fly in the European skies in the near future.
UK considering Turkish drones - Turkish technology minister says
Aksungur is one of the Turkish drones made by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) which broke the record staying in the air for 59 hours.
October 16, 2021

Turkey has presented options to the UK for the sale of armed drones, the Turkish industry and technology minister said on Friday.

"The UK is very interested in Turkish armed drones. Now, they have to decide. We presented them with the options. Right now, they're seriously considering these options," Mustafa Varank told CNN Turk in an exclusive interview.

"I believe that in the very near future, we'll see Bayraktar and Anka (unmanned aerial vehicles) purchased from Turkey flying in European skies, as well," Varank had said earlier this year during an event jointly organised by the Istanbul Defense and Aerospace Cluster Association and Istanbul Chamber of Industry on Jan. 21.

READ MORE:Poland becomes first NATO and EU country to buy Turkish combat drones

He also noted that in a previous speech, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace had said Turkish UAVs were a "game changer."

Turkey's defence and aviation revenue has reached $12 billion annually, Varank said, adding that its defense exports had risen from $340 million in 2005 to $3 billion last year.

READ MORE:Domestic drones elevate Turkey as a major power broker: political scientist

SOURCE:AA
Explore
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Pakistani airlines to fly in British skies after five years
All you need to know about Israel's E1 plan to bifurcate the occupied West Bank
UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Türkiye visit marks deepening strategic ties
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us