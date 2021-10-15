WORLD
Saudi coalition says its strikes killed over 180 Yemen Houthis near Marib
Hundreds of Iran-backed rebels have been killed in the battle for Marib in recent days, says the Saudi-led coalition backing the Aden government.
The Yemeni civil war began in 2014 when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa, prompting Saudi-led forces to intervene to prop up the government the following year. / Reuters Archive
October 15, 2021

The Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen's government has said that it had killed more than 180 Houthi rebels in strikes south of the strategic city of Marib.

An operation "destroyed 10 military vehicles and killed more than 180 terrorist elements" in Abdiya and surrounding areas, south of Marib, the coalition said, cited by the official Saudi Press Agency.

The coalition has said hundreds of Iran-backed rebels have been killed in the battle for Marib in recent days.

The rebels rarely comment on losses and the toll could not be independently verified by AFP.

READ MORE:More than 100 Houthi rebels killed in Yemen: Saudi-led coalition

Humanitarian crisis

The Yemeni civil war began in 2014 when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa, 120 km (75 miles) west of Marib, prompting Saudi-led forces to intervene to prop up the government the following year.

Tens of thousands of people have died and millions have been displaced in what the United Nations calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The Houthis began a major push to seize Marib in February and, after a lull, they have renewed their offensive in recent weeks.

Tens of thousands of people have been displaced in the province this year, nearly 10,000 of them in September alone, according to the UN migration agency.

READ MORE: At least 134 Yemen rebels killed in recent strikes near Marib

SOURCE:AFP
