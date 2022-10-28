Credit Suisse has reported massive loss ahead of restructuring

Credit Suisse is restructuring its business as the bank attempts to put years of scandals behind it. The Swiss lender has finally outlined its long-awaited overhaul, what its chairperson Axel Lehmann dubbed a 'blueprint for success', after reporting $4B of net losses in the third quarter. But the radical turnaround plan could involve up 9,000 job losses. #CreditSuisse #Restructuring #Earnings