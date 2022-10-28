BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Credit Suisse has reported massive loss ahead of restructuring
Credit Suisse is restructuring its business as the bank attempts to put years of scandals behind it. The Swiss lender has finally outlined its long-awaited overhaul, what its chairperson Axel Lehmann dubbed a 'blueprint for success', after reporting $4B of net losses in the third quarter. But the radical turnaround plan could involve up 9,000 job losses. #CreditSuisse #Restructuring #Earnings
Credit Suisse has reported massive loss ahead of restructuring
October 28, 2022
Explore
Russian FM Lavrov meets Chinese counterpart ahead of SCO ministerial summit
Trump, NATO secretary general to meet as plan takes shape for Ukraine weapons sales
Russia denies report claiming it backed 'zero enrichment' Iran nuclear deal
Europe responds to US tariffs slated for August
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Pyongyang supplied Moscow with massive stockpile of artillery rounds: Seoul
US may deport migrants to third countries with just six hours' notice: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us