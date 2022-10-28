Elon Musk completes $44B buyout of social media platform Twitter

After months of legal wrangling and suggestions he wanted to pull out of the deal, Elon Musk has finally taken control of Twitter. The outspoken billionaire has tweeted about his new $44B acquisition, as the company's CEO and CFO were shown the door. He's expected to step in as Twitter's interim chief executive, while also remaining at the helm of Tesla and SpaceX. And as Melinda Nucifora reports, all eyes will be on how Musk will transform the struggling social platform. For more on this, we spoke to Daniel Ives, managing director of Wedbush Securities. #ElonMusk #Twitter #SocialMedia