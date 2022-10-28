UN says countries’ climate plans ‘nowhere near’ 1.5C goal

A new report by the United Nations has warned that the climate plans from governments worldwide remain insufficient to limit rising temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius as set out in the 2015 Paris Agreement. Durwood Zaelke from the Institute for Governance and Sustainable Development tells us more about the urgency to shift to clean energy.