WORLD
2 MIN READ
Panama unearths mass graves of victims from 1989 US invasion
Human rights organisations have long estimated the true number of Panamanian victims could be higher than the official toll of 300, prompting the establishment of a commission to investigate the true number.
Panama unearths mass graves of victims from 1989 US invasion
The exhumation of remains of victims of the 1989 US invasion at the Monte Esperanza cemetery, in Colon, Panama, October 14, 2021. / Reuters
October 15, 2021

Several bags with human remains have been exhumed from a mass grave in Panama amid searches for the victims of the US invasion of Panama in 1989.

Attorney General Geomara Guerra said four bags of remains have been recovered so far on Thursday at the Monte Esperanza cemetery in the city of Colon.

"We plan to keep doing the work to dig in the earth and see how many more bags could be there," he told reporters.

The remains were discovered in the same bags that US soldiers distributed for burials, he added.

The military operation took the lives of some 300 civilians and marked the end of the dictatorship of General Manuel Noriega.

Search for victims' bodies

For years, families have called for a search for the remains of those who died, many of whom were buried in mass graves.

Officials last year began exhuming corpses at another cemetery, called Jardin de Paz and found the unidentified remains of about 30 people. They halted the effort due to coronavirus restrictions.

Human rights organisations have long estimated the true number of Panamanian victims could be higher than the official toll of 300, prompting former President Juan Carlos Varela to establish a commission to investigate the true number.

Only 23 American soldiers lost their lives in the assault.

The invasion is an open wound for many Panamanians who each year commemorate the event and have called for the anniversary, December 20, to be declared a day of national mourning.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Pakistani airlines to fly in British skies after five years
All you need to know about Israel's E1 plan to bifurcate the occupied West Bank
UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Türkiye visit marks deepening strategic ties
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us