Erdogan outlines Türkiye's objectives for the next century

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been outlining his vision for Türkiye and has underlined the country's commitment to democracy, development, peace and welfare to every corner of the world. The Turkish President was speaking a huge party rally in Ankara as Türkiye prepares to enter the last year of the first century of the republic. Claire Herriot reports from Ankara.