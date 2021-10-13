TÜRKİYE
Eight members of the espionage network including two Iranian agents were arrested in a joint operation carried out by Turkey's National Intelligence Organization and police in Van, security sources said.
The Iranian intelligence officers were found to be trying to create a network with a budget of $30,000 in Turkey’s Van province to abduct a former Iranian soldier, identified only by the initials MA, to Iran. / AA
Turkey's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and police have busted an Iranian espionage network in eastern Turkey, security sources said.

 The eight-member network that included two Iranian agents were caught in a joint operation conducted by MIT and police on September 24.

 The Iranian intelligence officers were found to be trying to create a network with a budget of $30,000 in Turkey’s Van province to abduct a former Iranian soldier, identified only by the initials MA, to Iran.

 The members of the network, who were followed closely by MIT, were ordered by Iranian Intelligence officers to offer MA’s wife $10,000 to help them in abduction.

 It was found that the wife, identified only by the initials ME, was threatened by the network that her family living in Iran would be harmed if she refused.

The MIT and police caught the network members red-handed after they were sent to Van to abduct MA to Iran via vehicle.

 At around 9:00 pm local time on September 24, a Turkish citizen, identified by initials MEA, and an Iranian citizen, identified as SS, who tried to enter the residence to kidnap the former Iranian soldier, were arrested.

 In the ongoing operation, six other Turkish citizens were also caught.

