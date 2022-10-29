October 29, 2022
Brazil's presidential candidates trade insults in fiery final debate
Brazil's presidential candidates have faced off in their final debate ahead of Sunday's election. And as expected, it was a fiery one. Former president and leftist politician Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is still ahead in the polls... but the incumbent right-wing Jair Bolsonaro has been closing the gap. Melinda Nucifora has the latest.
