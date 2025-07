TOGG unveils manufacturing plant

The electric car market has a new entry - TOGG, made in Türkiye. A prototype of the vehicle was unveiled back in 2019, and now the plan is to roll out five TOGG models next year. The company has officially opened its manufacturing plant in the northwestern city of Bursa in a ceremony attended by the Turkish president. TRT World's Sumeyye Ceylan was there. #togg #electricitycar