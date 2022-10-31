WORLD
1 MIN READ
UN, Türkiye, Ukraine to move 16 ships under Black Sea grain deal
The United Nations, Türkiye and Ukraine say they're going ahead with a plan to move 16 grain ships that are currently in Turkish waters. No ships moved through the grain corridor on Sunday after Russia suspended the Black Sea grain deal. Giray Sadik from Ankara Yildirim Beyazit University discusses whether Russia’s suspension of the deal is a negotiating tactic. Türkiye #UN #Graindeal
UN, Türkiye, Ukraine to move 16 ships under Black Sea grain deal
October 31, 2022
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us