UN, Türkiye, Ukraine to move 16 ships under Black Sea grain deal

The United Nations, Türkiye and Ukraine say they're going ahead with a plan to move 16 grain ships that are currently in Turkish waters. No ships moved through the grain corridor on Sunday after Russia suspended the Black Sea grain deal. Giray Sadik from Ankara Yildirim Beyazit University discusses whether Russia’s suspension of the deal is a negotiating tactic. Türkiye #UN #Graindeal