TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey’s Erdogan urges global cooperation on climate crisis
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed that the fight against climate change and environmental problems cannot be left only to specific countries.
Turkey’s Erdogan urges global cooperation on climate crisis
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a news conference following a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Turkey October 11, 2021. / Reuters
October 12, 2021

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that everyone should take responsibility in the fight to mitigate climate change and environmental problems. 

"Regardless of economic power, location, or historical responsibility, all countries should take action on climate change," Erdogan said in his video message on Tuesday to UN Biodiversity Conference, also known as COP 15.

Mentioning the global challenges such as climate change, environmental disasters, pollution, water and food safety, and loss of biodiversity faced by humanity, he noted that the recent disasters in various parts of the world have shown the grave extent of these problems.

"We all know the fact that everything in nature is interconnected like the links of a chain. Destroyed biodiversity means polluted environment, lost food, and water," said Erdogan.

Stressing the importance of global cooperation, the Turkish president pointed out that the fight against climate change and environmental problems cannot be left only to specific countries.

The UN Biodiversity Conference convenes governments from around the world to agree on a new set of goals for nature over the next decade through the Convention on Biological Diversity in the post-2020 framework process.

The framework also sets out an ambitious plan to implement broad-based action to bring about a transformation in society’s relationship with biodiversity and to ensure that, by 2050, the shared vision of living in harmony with nature is fulfilled. 

READ MORE:Turkey boosts fight against climate change by ratifying Paris agreement

SOURCE:AA
Explore
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Pakistani airlines to fly in British skies after five years
All you need to know about Israel's E1 plan to bifurcate the occupied West Bank
UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Türkiye visit marks deepening strategic ties
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us