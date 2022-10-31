October 31, 2022
One on One - Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto
A cost-of-living crisis continues to grip Europe, as inflation skyrockets due to the disruption of fuel supplies from Russia. TRT World sat down with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto to talk about the energy crisis caused by the conflict in Ukraine, the effectiveness of Western sanctions, and how rising economies in the East are thriving.
