What does Lula da Silva’s presidential victory mean for Brazil?

After being jailed on corruption charges, the left-winger Lula da Silva has engineered a stunning political resurrection and returned as leader of Brazil. He's beaten incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in one of the most significant and bruising elections in the country's history. Marco Coimbra from the Economic Freedom Foundation unpacks what to expect from Lula's presidency.