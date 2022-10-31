WORLD
Beijing passes a revised women's protection law
China has updated decades-old legislation on women's rights to prevent gender discrimination and sexual harassment. The revised law comes after the Communist Party excluded women from its upper ranks for the first time in 25 years. Protection of Women's Rights and Interests law will enter into force on January the 1st. Einar Tangen, senior fellow at the Taihe Institute, has more on this amendment on women’s rights. #WowenRights #China #abuse
