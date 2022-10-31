October 31, 2022
Denmark heads to polls on Tuesday seven months ahead of schedule
Denmark is heading to the polls on Tuesday in a snap election called seven months ahead of schedule. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was forced into holding the early vote when she lost the support of her political allies over the country’s botched mink cull in 2020. Sarah Morice takes a look at how the election is shaping up.
