WORLD
1 MIN READ
South Korea police chief says safety measures were ‘inadequate’
The South Korean police chief says he feels the weight of responsibility over Saturday's crowd crush in Seoul. At a news conference, the police chief admitted the crowd control was 'inadequate' at the Halloween event, saying there were also multiple calls to a hotline warning of a potential accident. 156 mostly young people were killed and 152 injured when crowds packed in a narrow alleyway surged out of control. Robert Kelly from Busan National University has more. Stampede #ItaewonCrowdCrush #ItaewonTragedy
South Korea police chief says safety measures were ‘inadequate’
November 1, 2022
Explore
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Pyongyang supplied Moscow with massive stockpile of artillery rounds: Seoul
US may deport migrants to third countries with just six hours' notice: report
Trump defends Bondi amid MAGA backlash over Epstein files
North Korea offers full support to Russia on Ukraine: Kim Jong-un
Erdogan, Aliyev discuss bilateral ties and regional security in phone call
Iranian authorities raid drone workshop run by Israeli 'agents' in Tehran
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us