WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iraq announces capture of slain Daesh leader Baghdadi’s deputy
Iraqi forces captured a high ranking Daesh figure who served as deputy to Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi has announced.
Iraq announces capture of slain Daesh leader Baghdadi’s deputy
A member of Iraqi security forces stands at the site of a car bomb at a police checkpoint on the road between Kirkuk and Salahuddin province, Iraq September 1, 2020. / Reuters Archive
October 11, 2021

Iraq has captured Sami Jasim, a high-ranking member of Daesh in charge of the terror group's finance and a deputy of slain leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi has said.

"While our heroes focused on securing the elections, their [Iraqi national intelligence services] colleagues were conducting a complex external operation to capture Sami Jasim," he said on Monday, without providing further details of the operation.

Baghdadi was killed in a raid by US special forces in northwestern Syria in 2019.

The US state Department had at the time offered a reward for information leading to the location of Daesh leaders it identified including Jasim.

READ MORE:Killing Daesh leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi is just the start of the battle

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Pakistani airlines to fly in British skies after five years
All you need to know about Israel's E1 plan to bifurcate the occupied West Bank
UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Türkiye visit marks deepening strategic ties
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us