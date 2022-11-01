November 1, 2022
What does Russia hope to achieve by suspending participation in grain deal?
Russia’s defence ministry says it has suspended its participation in the deal to export Ukrainian grain, following attacks on its Black Sea fleet. Retired US colonel and geopolitical consultant Rich Outzen discusses whether Russia will try to impose a blockade and block ships from passing through the Black Sea. #Russia #Ukraine #Türkiye
