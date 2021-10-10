WORLD
Several dead as Russian plane crashes in Tatarstan region
The L-410 plane carrying 23 people crashed during a flight over the region of Tatarstan, killing 16 people and injuring seven others, Russian emergency services say.
The wreckage of the L-410 plane is seen at the crash site near the town of Menzelinsk in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia October 10, 2021. / Reuters
October 10, 2021

An L-410 plane has crashed near a city in Tatarstan region, killing 16 people and injuring seven, the RIA news agency cited the emergency services as saying.

The plane had been carrying a group of parachute jumpers on board, the Emergencies Ministry said, according to the TASS news agency.

Seven people were pulled alive from the wreckage, it said.

The plane was a Let L-410 Turbolet, which is a twin-engine short-range transport aircraft.

Russian aviation safety standards have improved in recent years but accidents, especially involving ageing planes in far-flung regions, are not uncommon.

An ageing Antonov An-26 transport plane crashed in the Russian far east last month killing six people. All 28 people on board an Antonov An-26 twin-engine turboprop died in a crash in Kamchatka in July.

READ MORE:Wreckage of missing plane found in Russia

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
