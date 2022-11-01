Bolsonaro silent after defeat against Lula in Brazil election

Brazil's right wing President Jair Bolsonaro maintained an increasingly loud silence on Monday after his election defeat, failing to acknowledge his loss to veteran leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Vinicius Mariano de Carvalho from the King's Brazil Institute weighs in on why it has taken so long for the president to concede defeat. #Bolsonaro #BrazilElection #Lula