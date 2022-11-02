WORLD
1 MIN READ
Türkiye, UN try to restore grain deal despite Moscow's decision
Over the past few days, Russia announced the evacuation of territories under Kremlin control in southern Ukraine, and that it would be suspending its participation in the Ukraine Grain Deal that was brokered earlier this year by the UN and Turkiye. Both Kyiv and Moscow cite concerns over security and guarantees. Meanwhile Turkiye says it's committed to continue mediating on behalf of the warring sides.
Türkiye, UN try to restore grain deal despite Moscow's decision
November 2, 2022
Explore
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Pyongyang supplied Moscow with massive stockpile of artillery rounds: Seoul
US may deport migrants to third countries with just six hours' notice: report
Trump defends Bondi amid MAGA backlash over Epstein files
North Korea offers full support to Russia on Ukraine: Kim Jong-un
Erdogan, Aliyev discuss bilateral ties and regional security in phone call
Iranian authorities raid drone workshop run by Israeli 'agents' in Tehran
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us