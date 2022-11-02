WORLD
Is Global Food Security At Risk After Russia Suspended the Ukraine Grain Deal?
On Saturday, Russia announced it was stopping grain shipments moving out of Ukraine, due to attacks on its ships in the Black Sea. The UN says that more than nine and half tonnes of grain and other food products have left Ukrainian ports since the landmark deal was reached in Istanbul in July. The conflict in Ukraine, now in its eighth month, has escalated sharply in recent weeks, with Ukraine pushing with its counter offensive in the east. So can this grain deal be salvaged, and what assurances will Moscow want to resume the shipments? Guests: Spasimir Domaradzki Lecturer at the University of Warsaw Eugene Chausovsky Senior Analyst at Newslines Institute
November 2, 2022
