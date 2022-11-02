Franco-German relations: what's gone wrong?

The alliance between France and Germany is under strain as weeks of disagreements over fighter jets and energy plans led to divergent policies on key areas of European cooperation. The German Chancellor and the French President were all smiles last week in a meeting in Paris to mend ties. But will attempts to decrease tensions succeed at a time when unity is vital for the bloc?