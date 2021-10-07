A new era in climate policy is beginning in Turkey after it ratified the Paris Agreement, according to a joint statement released by 15 environmental groups in the country.

Turkey is expected to set new targets and prepare action plans for emissions reduction after it became one of the 191 countries that have ratified the deal to contribute to global efforts against climate change.

The statement, signed by organisations such as the World Wildlife Fund Turkey and the Climate Action Network Europe, underlined that with the adoption of the net zero emissions target by 2053, Turkey would enter a new era in its climate policy.

It also pointed to statements by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the UN General Assembly last month that the document's approval in parliament would bring radical changes in the country's investment, production, and employment policies.

Energy sector in priority

The statement highlighted that the energy sector was the first priority in the action plan that Turkey is set to prepare to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in line with its new climate policy.

It also emphasised that Turkey should phase out fossil fuels and end support for them.

"As a first step in its new climate policy, it is of increasing importance that the government makes a commitment that no new coal plants will be allowed to be built," said the joint statement, noting that to reach net zero emissions by 2053, such "important milestones" would need to be set today.

It noted that steps to be taken to combat climate change would entail benefits in such areas as employment, clean air, and technological development, all of which could boost national income by 7 percent via an active climate policy.

UN welcomes ratification of the agreement

The UN on Wednesday welcomed Turkey's ratification of the Paris Climate Agreement in a move that will contribute to global efforts against climate change.

"It's essential that all countries continue to boost ambition, and the Secretary-General has been clear that G20 countries must lead the way," Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN chief Antonio Guterres, told Anadolu Agency.

Dujarric's remarks were made shortly after all political parties in the Turkish parliament voted “Yes” to the agreement.

Experts are eagerly watching the steps that Turkey would take from now on to contribute to the global efforts against climate change.

As a first step, Turkey is expected to update its national climate action plan, officially known as Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), including emission reduction targets in the "energy, waste, transportation, buildings and agriculture" sectors and submit them to the UN Secretariat.

'A long-term strategy'

Turkey plans to organise a council in January 2022 to combat climate change, the country's Environment and Urbanisation Minister Murat Kurum announced on Monday.

Turkey will determine a long-term strategic action plan on combating climate change at the meeting, which will be attended by representatives of the private sector, non-governmental organisations, universities, industrialists and international organisations.