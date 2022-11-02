November 2, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Exit polls: Netanyahu's bloc wins 65 out of 120 seats in Israeli elections
Exit polls in Israel indicate former PM Netanyahu and his allies may have won enough seats to return to power. Mustafa Barghouti, secretary general of the Palestinian National Initiative unpacks what a possible Netanyahu win would means for Israeli Palestinians and those living in occupied territories. #israelelection #Netanyahu #Palestine
